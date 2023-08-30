Millie Bobby Brown ‘Knew’ Jake Bongiovi ‘Was Going To Be A Huge Part Of [Her] Life’ When They First Met

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Millie Bobby Brown recalled the moment she first met her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things actress said she “knew he was going to be a huge part of my life” after they exchanged words.

“I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” Brown told the outlet. “You can’t pinpoint why someone is 'the one', it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

The Enola Holmes star added, “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”