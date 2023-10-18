Millie Bobby Brown Recalls A Psychic Telling Her She’s A Feminist

One of the revelations from Millie Bobby Brown’s recent Glamour profile includes that the Stranger Things star once visited a psychic who informed her she was a feminist.

Brown said she remembers searching, "How do I know if I'm a feminist?" on Google after this session. She went down a rabbit hole, reading articles and books about "the idea of feminism and what it means to me."

"Ultimately (feminism is) about opportunity," she added.

Fans on social media have been reveling in this story. One person shared a photo of Whoopi Goldberg’s character from Ghost to X with the caption, “Millie, you a feminist girl.” The original line in the 1990 film is, “Molly, you in danger girl.”