Home » Entertainment » Millie Bobby Brown Recalls A Psychic Telling Her She’s A Feminist

Millie Bobby Brown Recalls A Psychic Telling Her She’s A Feminist

Posted on

One of the revelations from Millie Bobby Brown’s recent Glamour profile includes that the Stranger Things star once visited a psychic who informed her she was a feminist.

Brown said she remembers searching, "How do I know if I'm a feminist?" on Google after this session. She went down a rabbit hole, reading articles and books about "the idea of feminism and what it means to me."

"Ultimately (feminism is) about opportunity," she added.

Fans on social media have been reveling in this story. One person shared a photo of Whoopi Goldberg’s character from Ghost to X with the caption, “Millie, you a feminist girl.” The original line in the 1990 film is, “Molly, you in danger girl.”

Related Articles

‘Stranger Things’ Is ‘Preventing’ Millie Bobby Brown From Projects She’s ‘Passionate About’
Angus Cloud’s Mother Recalls Finding Him Dead In His Room
Pete Davidson, Karamo Brown, Jen Shah + More!
Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Goop Vagina Candle ‘A Really Strong Feminist Statement’
Millie Bobby Brown ‘Knew’ Jake Bongiovi ‘Was Going To Be A Huge Part Of [Her] Life’ When They First Met
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team Censors What She Sees On Social Media