Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Adopted A ‘Sweet Baby Girl’ With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, has adopted a daughter with her husband Jake Bongiovi. The 21-year-old actress announced the news on Instagram, stating they welcomed their “sweet baby girl” this summer and are “beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood.” Brown and Bongiovi, the 23-year-old son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, began dating in 2021 and were engaged in 2023 before marrying in a private ceremony in 2024. Known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, Brown will wrap up the character’s story in the upcoming fifth and final season, which will release in three parts on Netflix later this year. (Variety)