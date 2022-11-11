Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is A ‘Lousy Kisser’

Apparently, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t keen on kissing her Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard. The Enola Holmes 2 actress sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair recently and admitted that Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser.”

Halfway through the lie detector test, the interviewer asked Brown, “You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?”

Brown answered matter-of-factly, “He is.” The test administrator confirmed she was telling the truth.

“So he hasn’t gotten better?” the interviewer asked. “Not with me. No,” Brown said.