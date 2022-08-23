Home » Entertainment » Milly Alcock Says She Was Living In Her ‘Mum’s Attic’ Before Filming ‘House Of The Dragon’

Milly Alcock Says She Was Living In Her ‘Mum’s Attic’ Before Filming ‘House Of The Dragon’

Milly Alcock, who plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, said in an interview with Stellar recently that she was washing dishes at a restaurant before landing the role.

“I never thought this would happen to me. I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mum’s attic. This doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly quick,” she said.

Alcock added that she was cooking dinner at a friend’s house when her agent called to deliver the news. “I froze, and took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have wine?’ Then I called my mum,” she said.

