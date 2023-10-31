Milo Ventimiglia, Bridgette Wilson, Drew Barrymore + More!

PRPhotos.com

MILO VENTIMIGLIA AND JARAH MARIANO ARE MARRIED: People reports that This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia secretly married model Jarah Mariano earlier this year. The couple reportedly had a private ceremony with just their family and close friends. The Gilmore Girls actor told the outlet in 2017, “I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work … I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don’t know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else’s.”

BRIDGETTE WILSON IS DIAGNOSED WITH OVARIAN CANCER: Bridgette Wilson’s husband, Pete Sampras, shared a statement to X on Sunday (October 29th), revealing that the Billy Madison actress has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. "Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer," he wrote. "Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy, and continues with targeted maintenance therapy." He added, "It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this … I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey."

DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOSTS DRESS UP FOR HALLOWEEN: The Halloween costumes continue to dazzle in Hollywood. People reports that on Tuesday’s (October 31st) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed actress dresses up as The Joy of Painting host Bob Ross. Not only does Barrymore sport the painter’s signature perm and beard, but she also wears some hair on her chest. Meanwhile, during the Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dreamgirls actress is undoubtedly “Supa Dupa Fly” in a black inflated outfit like the one Missy Elliott wore in her “The Rain” music video. Also on Tuesday (October 31st), Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress up as two contestants on The Golden Bachelor in Paradise.

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE AND ROSALIA ARE SPOTTED TOGETHER AT THE FARMER’S MARKET: TMZ reports that The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and “BESO” singer Rosalia are spending quality time together. The pair were photographed at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles recently, as White carried a huge bouquet of flowers. Last week, they reportedly had dinner together before catching a screening of Wild Things as well. This comes after the Shameless actor was photographed kissing model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles in August—and amid his divorce from Californication actress Addison Timlin.