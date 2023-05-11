Home » Entertainment » Mindy Kaling Attributes Weight Loss To Hiking And Running

Mindy Kaling Attributes Weight Loss To Hiking And Running

Mindy Kaling says that running, hiking and weight training are to thank for her new, slimmed-down appearance.

The Mindy Project star told People, “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”

She added, “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately.”

