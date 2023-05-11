Mindy Kaling Attributes Weight Loss To Hiking And Running

PRPhotos.com

Mindy Kaling says that running, hiking and weight training are to thank for her new, slimmed-down appearance.

The Mindy Project star told People, “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in.”

She added, “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately.”