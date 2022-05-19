Home » Entertainment » Mindy Kaling Doesn’t Care What You Think Of Her Portrayal Of Velma

Mindy Kaling Doesn’t Care What You Think Of Her Portrayal Of Velma

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Mindy Kaling is the new Velma and she doesn’t care what you think about it.

The Mindy Project actress stars in the new animated Scooby Doo spinoff, Velma, on HBO Max and told a crowd at the Warner Bros Discovery Upfront presentation that if a dog can solve crimes, Velma “can be brown.”

Deadline reports that she told the audience, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.”

After the animated show was announced in 2021, Twitter blew up with openly racist complaints about the project, with some pointing out how making Velma into a studious Asian nerd plays into stereotypes.

Related Articles

Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Can’t Look At Her ‘Because He’s Guilty’
Bob Saget Is Honored On What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday
Jury Sees Pictures Of Amber Heard’s Swollen Face After Fight With Johnny Depp
Megan Fox Cuts A Hole In Her Designer Jumpsuit To Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly
‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Drops 67% During Its Second Weekend
Wendy Williams Show Staff Want To Bring Her Back For Show Finale