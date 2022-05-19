Mindy Kaling Doesn’t Care What You Think Of Her Portrayal Of Velma

PRPhotos.com

Mindy Kaling is the new Velma and she doesn’t care what you think about it.

The Mindy Project actress stars in the new animated Scooby Doo spinoff, Velma, on HBO Max and told a crowd at the Warner Bros Discovery Upfront presentation that if a dog can solve crimes, Velma “can be brown.”

Deadline reports that she told the audience, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.”

After the animated show was announced in 2021, Twitter blew up with openly racist complaints about the project, with some pointing out how making Velma into a studious Asian nerd plays into stereotypes.