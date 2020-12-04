Mindy Kaling Responds to Claims Her Kids Have ‘Caucasian’ Names

PRPhotos.com

Mindy Kaling keeps much of her private life to herself, managing against all odds to keep her pregnancies secret, and only revealing her children’s births post-event. She has also remained mum on who the father is.

But after posting a photo of her Vogue India cover, she is revealing a bit more about her latest addition, Spencer, who arrived in September. She captioned the post: “I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia's December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no. But @katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life. 'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it.”

One fan wrote of her son Spencer and daughter Katherine: “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names.”

Mindy was quick to reply. “They do!” she shared, noting that Spencer's middle name is Avu and Katherine's is Swati. She explained that her daughter was named after her late mother.