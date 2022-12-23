Home » Entertainment » Mindy Kaling Responds To Critique Of Her Eating Habits

Mindy Kaling Responds To Critique Of Her Eating Habits

Instagram users had a lot to say about Mindy Kaling’s eating habits in the comments section of her recent post.

The noticeably slimmer actress posted photos of herself surrounded by food Wednesday (December 21st) with the caption, “Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener.”

Several commenters asked why she wasn’t shown eating in any of the photos, to which she replied, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

