Mindy Kaling Says ‘Most Of The Characters’ On ‘The Office’ Would Be Cancelled In 2022

PRPhotos.com

Mindy Kaling doesn’t think The Office would be well received if it debuted now. The Mindy Project actress appeared on Good Morning America recently and said the show is “so inappropriate now.”

Kaling was a writer for the show and starred as Dunder Mifflin employee Kelly Kapoor. “The writers, who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” she said.

She continued, “Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearlessness about it or taboo that it talks about.”

When asked what her character would be doing in a reboot of the series, she said, “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now.”