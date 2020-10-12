Mindy Kaling Says That Being Pregnant During the Pandemic Was ‘Scary’

PRPhotos.com

The pandemic is the pits for everything except top secret celebrity goings-on. Take Mindy Kaling. The star managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps, and has had an entire new human by her side since giving birth on September 3rd.

Kaling spilled the beans during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was similarly secretive when she welcomed her daughter Katherine in December of 2017.

She wrote in IG Friday that being pregnant amid COVID was pretty scary. “Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk,” the actress said.

Speaking of her new little one, Kaling said that Spencer is “happy and healthy” and that big sister Katherine, 2½, “is obsessed with him” — going on to joke, “well, his toys.”

She has kept the identity of her children’s fathers under wraps. She told Glamour in 2019: “I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I'm happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely. I've seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant and then it doesn't happen. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day-to-day, so I'm so grateful for having Katherine.”

Her mother Swati died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. Fans reacted with joy. Wrote one: “Breaking my brief twitter hiatus because I just learned that Mindy Kaling gave birth to a baby boy that she named Spencer. Which means her children are named Katherine and Spencer. One of us! One of us!”

They also wondered how she did it: “Mindy Kaling posting pics of herself all summer long not pregnant then secretly giving birth to a second baby is a more covert operation than I’ve ever seen in MISSION IMPOSSIBLE.”

Fans also (again) wondered if the father is her BFF and rumored on-again off-again beau, BJ Novak.