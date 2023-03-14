Mira Sorvino Addresses Her Father’s Absence From The Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Viewers were surprised to see that actors such as Paul Sorvino, Leslie Jordan, and Anne Heche were left out of the “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars on Sunday night (March 12th). Even Charlbi Dean was missing from the segment, and she played the lead in Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for Best Picture.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star Mira Sorvino commented on the lack of a tribute for her father. “Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars,” she said in a statement on Monday (March 13th). “It's a three-hour show, they can't give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all.”

Paul’s wife Dee Dee added, “Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better. Is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry?”

In response to this criticism, the Academy released a statement that reads, “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on A.frame and will remain on the site throughout the year.”