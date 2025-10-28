Miramax Developing Animated Film Based On Classic Halloween Song “Monster Mash”

Getty Images

Miramax is turning the 1962 hit song “Monster Mash” into an animated movie. Bobby “Boris” Pickett performed the original track, co-writing it with Lenny Capizzi in under two hours. Billboard ranked “Monster Mash” as the “Biggest Halloween Song of All Time.” The song has generated over 500 million streams globally and earns approximately $1 million in annual royalties. The tune’s storyline follows a mad scientist whose monster creates a new dance craze at a party with classic monsters including Wolfman, Igor, Dracula and others. “For more than 60 years, nothing has said Halloween quite like the ‘Monster Mash,"” said Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman. (Story URL)