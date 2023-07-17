Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Takes Top Spot At Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One debuted to $56.2 million over the weekend, easily stealing the top spot at the domestic box office. However, Deadline reports that it didn’t beat the three-day franchise record, as Mission: Impossible – Fallout saw $61.2 million in 2018. Sound of Freedom, an anti-child-trafficking thriller, took second place this past weekend with $27 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 14th) through Sunday (July 16th):

1. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $56.2 million 2. Sound of Freedom, $27 million 3. Insidious: The Red Door, $13 million 4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $12 million 5. Elemental, $8.7 million 6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $6.05 million 7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $3.42 million 8. No Hard Feelings, $3.3 million 9. Joy Ride, $2.57 million 10. The Little Mermaid, $2.35 million