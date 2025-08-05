Molly Shannon To Star With Will Ferrell In His Golf Comedy Series For Netflix

Getty Images

Molly Shannon will star opposite her former Saturday Night Live castmate Will Ferrell in his upcoming golf comedy series for Netflix. The project has undergone significant changes since its original announcement in May 2024. The 10-episode untitled series will feature Ferrell, in his first television comedy series, playing a fictional golf legend. Shannon will take on the role of his foul-mouthed ex-wife, Stacy. Originally, Ferrell was slated to co-create and star in the comedy alongside Ramy Youssef. However, Youssef and others departed the project due to creative differences. Shannon and Ferrell, who were both part of the same generation of Saturday Night Live cast members, have a history of memorable on-screen collaborations, including the SNL offshoot feature Superstar. The duo recently reunited for a Funny or Die/Prime Video stint as Rose Parade hosts Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. (Deadline)