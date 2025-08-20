Mom Of Male Minnesota Vikings Cheerleader Responds To Backlash

Getty Images

The mother of male Minnesota Vikings cheerleader Louie Conn has spoken out after her son’s historic hiring sparked major debate. Kathleen Conn admitted the overwhelming response has been difficult for the 22-year-old and his family to ignore. “It makes me sick that people are so small-minded and so mean,” she said. “For somebody with his talent and work ethic achieving these goals, just to get slammed for doing something he’s incredible at, passionate about, and doing something he loves.” Louie and fellow male cheerleader Blaize Shiek made their on-field debuts during the Vikings’ preseason game on August 9th. Since then, the team’s social media accounts and the cheerleaders’ personal pages have faced a barrage of hateful comments. Louie and Shiek have addressed the controversy head-on, with cheeky social media responses and are set to continue cheering for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season. (Us Weekly)