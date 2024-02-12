Mo’Nique Says ‘My Name Would Be Melissa McCarthy’ If ‘I Was A White Woman’

PRPhotos.com

During another bombshell interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Mo’Nique commented on her past feuds with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry—while also comparing herself to Bridesmaids actor Melissa McCarthy.

“If I was a white woman, do you know what my name would be? Melissa McCarthy,” the Precious actor told Shannon Sharpe. “If I was a white woman, my name would be Melissa McCarthy. Same track record! Five-year sitcom in syndication. The opportunities are not the same.”

McCarthy starred on the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly for six seasons, while Mo’nique starred on UPN’s The Parkers for five seasons.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mo’Nique touched on her feud with Winfrey, claiming that The Color Purple actor was jealous of the attention she received after she won an Oscar for her role in Precious in 2010.

She also felt “betrayed” when Winfrey failed to inform her that her estranged family would appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010 to talk about her brother, Gerald Imes, sexually abusing her. “I tried to talk to you privately, but then you became the great, mighty Oprah Winfrey and you were too busy to talk,” she said. “Well now I’m gonna talk about it.”

The Bessie actor also claimed Perry “cost my family millions,” after he allegedly started a rumor that she was difficult to work with.