‘Monk,’ Jason David Frank, Keri Russell + More!

PEACOCK GREENLIGHTS ‘MONK’ MOVIE: According to Entertainment Tonight, the television series Monk is going to be revived for a Peacock movie titled Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Tony Shalhoub will be reprising his role as the detective after more than 13 years. Original cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will be returning as well.

JASON DAVID FRANK’S FINAL FILM ‘LEGENDS OF THE WHITE DRAGON’ GETS RELEASE DATE: Deadline reports that Jason David Frank’s last project, Legends of the White Dragon, is set to be released on September 4th. This coincides with the Power Ranger actor’s 50th birthday. Frank tragically died of suicide in November of 2022. “We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” director Aaron Schoenke told the outlet. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON will be opening in theaters.”

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTO OF KERI RUSSELL IN ‘THE DIPLOMAT:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the Netflix series The Diplomat, starring Felicity’s Keri Russell, is set to premiere on April 20th. Russell stars as Kate Wyler, a U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, in the new political drama.

TH E TRAILER FOR ‘BEEF’ IS RELEASED: According to Deadline, Netflix dropped the trailer for Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, on Wednesday (March 15th). Wong and Yeun play strangers who seek revenge on one another following a road rage incident. The 10-episode series is set to debut on the streaming platform April 6th.