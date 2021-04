PRPhotos.com

Moviegoing is on the rebound, with Demon Slayer being taken out by Mortal Kombat, which raked in $22.5M to Demon’s $19.5M over the weekend. This was the biggest B.O. weekend since mid-March, when COVID started shutting down theaters.

Godzilla vs. Kong came in third, with $4.2M in its fourth week out.