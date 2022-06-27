Moses Ingram, Stranger Things, Mindy Kaling + More!

PRPhotos.com

MOSES INGRAM JOINS NATALIE PORTMAN IN ‘LADY IN THE LAKE:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Moses Ingram will join Natalie Portman for the Apple+ limited series Lady in the Lake. Ingram is set to replace Lupita Nyong’o, who left the project in May.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ SPINOFF MIGHT BE COMING DOWN THE PIKE: Deadline reports that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a spinoff in mind for the beloved series. “There’s a version of it developing in parallel to season 5, but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross reportedly said. Matt added that, “It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

MINDY KALING SAYS WRITING ‘LEGALLY BLONDE 3′ HAS BEEN ‘SO SCARY:’ According to Today, The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling is feeling the pressure when it comes to writing Legally Blonde 3. “You know, it’s it’s one of those projects where it takes longer than other things because we just don’t want to mess it up. The character is so beloved,” she said, adding that the process has been “so scary.”

DAYTIME EMMY WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that the Daytime Emmys aired on Friday (June 24th) on CBS and Paramount+. General Hospital and The Kelly Clarkson Show were this year’s big winners. Other highlights include Drew Carrey paying tribute to 50 years of Price is Right and Jennifer Aniston honoring her father, John Aniston, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama, Actress Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama, Actor John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Game Show Host Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Syndicated)

Outstanding Game Show Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing Team For a Daytime Drama Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actor, in a Daytime Drama Jeff Kober, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actress, in a Daytime Drama Kelly Thiebaud, General Hospital (ABC)