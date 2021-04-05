Mossimo Giannulli Let Out of Prison Early

PRPhotos.com

Mossimo Giannulli has been released a few weeks early from prison for his role in the college admissions scam. According to reports, he is in a “residential reentry management field office that oversees inmates transitioning back to public life,” called RRM Long Beach. His wife Lori Loughlin is also a free woman again, having been released in December after serving two months behind bars.

He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, according to reports. He will be released from RRM to his home on April 17th. “Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though,” a source told People.

In January, a judge refused his request for an early release. He argued that he spent so much in solitary confinement, he was suffering cruel and unusual punishment. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty and were sentenced in August to shelling out $500K to get their two daughters, 22-year-old Isabella Giannulli and 21-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli, into University of Southern California under false pretenses.