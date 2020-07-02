Home » Entertainment » Move To Stop Paris Jackson From Playing Jesus Gathers Steam

Move To Stop Paris Jackson From Playing Jesus Gathers Steam

More than a quarter million people are trying to prevent Paris Jackson from playing Jesus in a movie. The Change.org petition was launched a week ago in a bid to stop distribution of Habit, also starring Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

Habit follows “a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out; by masquerading as a nun.”

The petition dubs it “blasphemous” and “Christianophobic garbage.” Thorne responded on Instagram Stories, writing, “Because Jesus is a woman… wowowowowowo”.

The petition comes amid the release of Jackson’s Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

