Mr. Big Defends SJP

PRPhotos.com

In an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth explained his feelings about the feud between costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. In 2018, Cattrall described her relationship with the other women on Sex and The City as “toxic” and said that she has "never been friends" with them. "I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions," explained Noth in the interview. "I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable." He continued, "I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that." Most of the original cast is set to reunite for a new series titled And Just Like That on Dec. 9th on HBO Max.