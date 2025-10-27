MrBeast Partners With Disneyland For Special Make-A-Wish Event

Getty Images

YouTuber James “Jimmy” Donaldson, known as MrBeast, collaborated with Disneyland Resort and Make-A-Wish America on Saturday to create special experiences for 40 wish children. The 27-year-old content creator surprised 16 kids whose dream was meeting him through a scavenger hunt leading to Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. Other kids enjoyed custom experiences with creators including Mark Rober, Science Bob, Chef Amaury Guichon, Doctor Mike, and Sam & Colby throughout the resort. “Shoutout to Disneyland for working with us to surprise a bunch of amazing Make-A-Wish kids in the park!,” Donaldson posted on Instagram. The event was not filmed for content purposes. (Story URL)