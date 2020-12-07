MTV Celebrates The Greatest Of All Time

PRPhotos.com

MTV honored the greatest Movie and TV moments of the last 40 years in liu of their MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night (November 6th).

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the unique event. There were no nominees announced prior. All winners were announced during the socially distanced ceremony

Check out the Greatest Of All Time winners below:

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off Kevin Bacon, Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages Chadwick Boseman