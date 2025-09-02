MTV VMAs Presenters To Include Jessica Simpson, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Stars, Paris Hilton

Getty Images

The 2025 MTV VMAs have announced a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and K-pop group KPop Demon Hunters. Other presenters revealed for the awards show include Paris Hilton, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Ciara, and Livvy Dunne. The VMAs will also feature a pre-show hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, with a performance by K-pop girl group KATSEYE, who are nominated for Best Group and MTV Push Performance of the Year. The main VMA ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, will air live from New York's UBS Arena on CBS, MTV, and Paramount on September 7. Lady Gaga leads this year's nominations with 12 nods, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10.