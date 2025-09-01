MTV Will (Temporarily) Show Music Videos Again Ahead Of 2025 VMAs

Getty Images

In a departure from the reality-heavy programming it’s become known for, MTV will temporarily air music videos again ahead of the 2025 Video Music Awards. Beginning September 1st, current and classic music videos will air 24/7 across MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, and the Pluto channel MTV Biggest Pop. The lineup features over 700 videos across 12 categories, including top videos from artists like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Michael Jackson. MTV will also air special dedications and testimonials from musicians about their favorite videos. The 2025 VMAs will air on September 7th, with performers including Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, and Busta Rhymes. (COS)