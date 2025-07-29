‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sequel In The Works At Sony

Getty Images

Sony Pictures is developing a sequel to the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding, starring Julia Roberts. The studio has hired writer-director Celine Song, known for her films Materialists and Past Lives, to pen the screenplay, though she is not currently attached to direct. The news follows actor Dermot Mulroney, who co-starred in the original with Roberts, hinting at discussions about a potential sequel. Mulroney, who played the groom-to-be, stated he has limited knowledge of the project, saying “lawyers were talking” about it. The original My Best Friend’s Wedding, directed by P.J. Hogan, was a box office success in 1997, earning $127 million domestically and receiving three Golden Globe nominations. The film has since been recognized by many publications as one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time. (Story URL)