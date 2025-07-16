‘My Little Pony’ Live-Action Movie Coming From Amazon MGM & Hasbro

Getty Images

The beloved My Little Pony franchise is venturing into a new medium, with plans for a live-action feature film in development. The partnership between Amazon MGM Studios and Hasbro Entertainment will bring the decades-old brand to the big screen for the first time. Details regarding the film’s creative team, cast, and plot are still to be determined. The My Little Pony franchise originated as a line of toys in 1981, followed by the release of the first animated film, My Little Pony: The Movie, in 1986. Two animated TV series followed. The franchise experienced a resurgence in 2010 with the debut of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, which ran for nine seasons. A new animated film, My Little Pony: The Movie, was released in 2017, featuring the voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, and Uzo Aduba. The latest installment, My Little Pony: A New Generation, premiered on Netflix in 2021. (People)