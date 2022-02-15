Naomi Campbell Graces The Cover Of British Vogue In First Photo Shoot With Her Baby

Naomi Campbell and her nine-month-old baby were photographed for the first time together for the March 2022 cover of Vogue U.K.

“She wasn't adopted – she's my child,” the 51-year-old model and actress told the publication. Campbell announced the birth of her child last May, and she said not many people knew she was going to be a mother before the news was public.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done,” she said.

Campbell continued, saying that she feels like “a kid again,” while spending time with her little girl. “I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of.”

“Everything I do, I do for her – that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?” she said.