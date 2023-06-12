Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Are Married

On Saturday (June 10th), Naomi Watts confirmed that she and Billy Crudup have tied the knot!

The Watcher actress shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress with the Morning Show actor in a navy-blue suit on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse. “Hitched!” she captioned the Instagram post.

The pair met while working together on the series Gypsy and have been dating since 2017. Their famous friends celebrated the news in the comments section.

“”Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both,” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote. Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!”