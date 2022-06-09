Naomi Watts Seeks To ‘Conquer The Stigma’ Around Menopause

Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 8th) to address aging and the stigma around menopause.

“Does the word menopause freak you out?” she wrote alongside a selfie. “It did me… But, why? It’s just a natural phase of life and something half the population will be directly affected by and the other half will feel indirectly (so please stick around … even the dudes!).”

The I Heart Huckabees star shared that she struggled to find answers about menopause in her late 30s, right when she was “finally ready” to have a family. “How could I figure this out when no one was talking? I was earlier to it than my peers,” she said.

“Let’s conquer the stigma and address the secrecy and shame we’ve felt and help create a healthier foundation for future generations. Getting older is a privilege and a time for us to feel proud of our cumulative experiences — to feel empowered, unapologetically so,” Watts added.

The King Kong star seems to have more up her sleeve regarding this issue, as she wrapped up her post with, “I’m working on something I feel super proud of. I hope you follow along as I share more in the coming weeks.”