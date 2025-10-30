NASA Responds After Kim Kardashian Claims 1969 Moon Landing Was Fake

Getty Images

NASA has responded to Kim Kardashian after the reality star claimed on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians that the 1969 moon landing was staged. Acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote on social media, “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” He added that the Artemis mission is “going back under the leadership” of President Trump, saying “We won the last space race and we will win this one too.” On the show, Kardashian told costar Sarah Paulson that Buzz Aldrin didn’t actually land on the moon, referencing an old interview where the astronaut referred to “animations” used during the 1969 broadcast. She later stated in a confessional, “I center conspiracies all the time,” and doubled down saying “I think it was fake.” Reuters confirmed that Aldrin was referring to animations used by broadcasters; he was not claiming the landing was faked. (Story URL)