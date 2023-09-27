Nashawn Breedlove, SAG-AFTRA, Patrick J. Adams + More!

PRPhotos.com

NASHAWN BREEDLOVE DIES AT 46: E! News reports that Nashawn Breedlove, the actor and rapper who played Lotto in 8 Mile, has died at the age of 46. Mickey Factz shared a clip from the movie to his Instagram page on Monday (September 25th) and wrote, “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.” Breedlove’s cause of death is not yet known.

SAG-AFTRA COULD MEET WITH STUDIOS NEXT WEEK: Deadline reports that with the WGA and the AMPTP reaching a tentative deal, SAG-AFTRA could meet with studios as early as next week. “We have no confirmed dates scheduled and there will not be meetings with the AMPTP this week,” a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told the outlet on Tuesday (September 26th). “When we do have dates confirmed, we will inform our members. No one should rely on speculation.”

PATRICK J. ADAMS SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOS FROM ‘SUITS:’ Patrick J. Adams took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 26th) to share photos from the set of Suits, which has gained renewed interest after it hit the streaming platforms Netflix and Peacock in June. Along with a collection of black-and-white photos of cast members Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin, and Gina Torres, Adams posted a photo of the Duchess of Sussex lying upside down on the floor and Sarah Rafferty sitting on a couch. “I miss my friends,” Adams wrote. “Each and every one of them.”

‘MOONLIGHTING’ WILL BE AVAILABLE TO STREAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OCTOBER: Entertainment Tonight reports that the ABC series Moonlighting, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd as private detectives, will soon be available to stream for the first time ever. The show, which ran from 1985-89 and won six Emmy Awards, is set to land on Hulu on October 10th.