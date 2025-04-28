Home » Entertainment » Nathan Fielder Slams Paramount+ for Removing ‘Nathan For You’ Antisemitism Episode Over ‘Sensitivities’

Nathan Fielder expressed his frustrations with Paramount+ after discovering that an episode of Nathan for You about Holocaust awareness was removed. The streamer cited “sensitivities” as the reason, stemming from Paramount+ Germany’s discomfort with themes touching on antisemitism post-Israel-Hamas attacks. Fielder humorously criticized the global spread of censorship on Jewish content within the company, showcasing the imbalance in search results for terms like “Judaism,” “Nazi,” and “Hitler.” To address the issue, Fielder meticulously prepared a simulation for a meeting at Paramount+ Germany, confronting them about erasing Jewish content. (People)

