Naya Rivera Fans Furious Over Grammys Exclusion

Naya Rivera‘s fans are upset that she was left out of the 2021 Grammys In Memorium segment. The Glee star died in July at age 33 after an accidental drowning.

In 2010, she was nominated as a member of the Glee cast for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Don’t Stop Believin.'”

Fans shared their displeasure on Twitter. One wrote: “So disappointed in the #GRAMMYs for not including @NayaRivera who gave so much to the music industry so let’s all just take today remembering Naya the way the Grammys couldn’t.”

“since the recording academy failed to include GRAMMY-nominated Naya Rivera in the tribute, please take some time to think about her today. #GRAMMYs,” wrote another.

