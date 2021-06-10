Naya Rivera’s Dad Recounts Their Final Phone Call

PRPhotos.com

Naya Rivera’s father shared the details of his “heartbreaking” final FaceTime with his daughter.

George Rivera tells People that the Glee star called him from the pontoon boat on the lake where she would eventually drown. George tells the outlet that his eldest daughter had called to see if she should go swimming with her son even though the boat didn’t have an anchor.

The avid boater said, "I could see that the wind was blowing and my stomach was just cringing. I kept telling her, 'Don't get out of the boat! Don't get out of the boat! It will drift away when you're in the water.'"

After about three minutes, the call cut out. He added, “It was just heartbreaking.”