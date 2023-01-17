Naya Rivera’s Father Says She And Lea Michele ‘Hated Each Other’

PRPhotos.com

On Monday (January 16th), the three-part documentary The Price of Glee was released on Discovery+, during which Naya Rivera’s father, George Rivera, shared that Lea Michele was the only cast member his daughter had “trouble with.” Naya tragically died from an accidental drowning at the age of 33 in 2020.

“There was always a fight between them. Always. Everybody knew. Everybody saw it,” George said. “They hated each other but, at the same time, respected each other’s talent.”

This comes after Glee star Samantha Ware claimed that Michele made her life a “living hell” on set due to “traumatic microagressions.”