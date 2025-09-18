NBC Adds Peacock’s ‘The Paper’ And New Comedy ‘Stumble’ To Fall Lineup

Getty Images

NBC will air The Paper on broadcast television starting November 10th, making it the first Peacock original series to receive a secondary run on the sister network. The Office spinoff will air Mondays after St. Denis Medical. New cheerleading comedy Stumble also joins the lineup November 7th, following Happy’s Place on Fridays. The show stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth in the competitive junior college cheerleading world. “Knowing how much ‘The Office’ was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give ‘The Paper’ a similar opportunity to connect,” said Lisa Katz, NBCU Entertainment president of scripted programming. The Paper received a second season renewal before its September 4th debut on Peacock. (Story URL)