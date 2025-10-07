NBC Develops ‘Wordle’ Game Show With Savannah Guthrie Of ‘Today’ As Host

Getty Images

NBC is creating a television game show based on the popular New York Times word puzzle Wordle, with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie attached to host. Jimmy Fallon will serve as executive producer. The Times purchased Wordle in 2022, and the puzzle generates billions of plays annually on the newspaper’s games website. Players get six attempts to identify a five-letter word using color-coded clues. If approved, the Wordle series would join Fallon’s other NBC game show Password on the network’s unscripted lineup. Guthrie previously guest-hosted Jeopardy! in 2021 after Alex Trebek’s death and co-hosts NBC’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade coverage. (Story URL)