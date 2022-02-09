NBC Welcomes Leslie Jones’s Commentary On The Olympics

PRPhotos.com

Fans were sad to hear that Ghost Busters star Leslie Jones might not continue live recapping the Olympics in years to come. On Monday (February 7th), Jones posted to Instagram saying that this year might be the last year she comments on the sporting event, since her videos were being blocked by NBC.

“Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed,” the former Saturday Night Live comedian wrote.

“They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love,” Jones said of NBC.

On Tuesday (February 8th), NBC commented, “This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her.”