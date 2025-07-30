Neal McDonough Faces Backlash In Hollywood For Refusing On-Screen Kisses

Getty Images

In a recent interview on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, actor Neil McDonough revealed that his refusing to kiss anyone onscreen has resulted in significant professional consequences. “I’d always had in my contracts I wouldn’t kiss another woman on screen,” McDonough stated. “My wife didn’t have any problem with it. It was me, really, who had a problem with it.” However, when production teams were unable to accommodate this request, “Hollywood just completely turned on me. They wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore.” The actor, who has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Desperate Housewives, Suits, and Yellowstone, explained that this decision cost him deeply. “For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine,” he said, lamenting the loss of his “identity as an actor.” He has been married to Ruvé Robertson since 2003. (Deadline)