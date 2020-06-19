NeNe Leakes And BRAVO Deny That She Was Fired From RHOA

PRPhotos.com

NeNe Leakes and BRAVO have both denied reports that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe told ET, “We are in negotiations! Not sure where these rumors are coming from! If these negotiations don’t work out, I will announce it myself.”

NeNe's manager, Steven Grossman also released a statement, saying, “It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.”

He added that they’re “having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

Meanwhile, Bravo said in an official statement, “There is no truth to Nene being fired and conversations are ongoing.”