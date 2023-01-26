Netflix Addresses Filming Conditions On ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has issued a statement after contestants in its Squid Games-inspired competitions series complained about the show’s filming conditions.

Variety reports that a small number of contestants needed medical attention Monday (January 23rd) after a game of “Red Light Green Light” played during Britian’s cold snap caused health challenges.

The streamer said in a statement obtained by the outlet, "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set—and participants were prepared for that—any claims of serious injury are untrue."

According to the report, fewer than five of the 456 Squid Game: The Challenge contestants required medical attention. One participant was believed to have injured their shoulder after running into a wall and others were treated for “mild ailments.”