Netflix Develops ‘Clue’ Board Game Into Reality Competition Series

Netflix announced plans to transform the classic Hasbro board game Clue into a reality competition show. Contestants will face physical and mental challenges to earn clues while iconic characters like Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum feature in the format. Red herrings will complicate the mystery-solving process for participants. The board game has previous screen adaptations, including the 1985 dark comedy with Tim Curry and a 2011 television miniseries. Netflix VP of unscripted series Jeff Gaspin said “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it — making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares.” (Story URL)