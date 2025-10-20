Netflix Orders Kennedy Family Drama Series Starring Michael Fassbender As Joseph Kennedy Sr.

Getty Images

Netflix has ordered an eight-episode drama series about the Kennedy family, with Michael Fassbender cast as patriarch Joseph Kennedy Sr. The show, titled Kennedy, draws from Fredrik Logevall’s book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956. Set in the 1930s, the first season will follow Joe and Rose Kennedy’s rise with their nine children, focusing on son Jack’s struggle to emerge from his older brother’s shadow. The series represents Netflix’s vision of an American equivalent to the British royal series The Crown, chronicling the Kennedy dynasty’s political ascent across multiple seasons. The project has been in development for years. (Story URL)