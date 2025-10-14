Netflix Partners With Spotify To Add Video Podcasts Starting Early 2026

Getty Images

Netflix and Spotify announced a partnership bringing select video podcasts to Netflix’s streaming platform. The collaboration will feature shows from Spotify Studios and The Ringer, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, The McShay Show, The Rewatchables, and Conspiracy Theories. Video podcasts launch on Netflix in the United States in early 2026, with additional markets following later. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had previously suggested adding video podcasts in April 2025, noting their growing popularity. The partnership responds to the current video podcast boom, with YouTube currently leading all podcast consumption. (Story URL)