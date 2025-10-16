Netflix Picks Up ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ For Season 2 After Amazon Exit

Getty Images

Netflix has renewed Pop Culture Jeopardy! for a second season after Amazon Prime Video decided to change its game show strategy. Colin Jost is in talks to return as host for the 2026 season. Amazon and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual decision to shop the show to other distributors. The spinoff quiz show features teams competing in tournament-style battles about movies, music, television and pop culture. Sony Pictures Television president of game shows Suzanne Prete said “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.” (Story URL)