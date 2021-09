PRPhotos.com

Have you already binged all your favorite sitcoms and are looking for something old, yet new? Good news – Netflix has announced that the entirety of the hit show Seinfeld will come to their streaming service on October 1st. The show hasn’t been available to stream for months, so fans should be happy to see it’s return. And not only is it back to watch — it may even look better, with 4K streaming available for the first time.